England Lions: Mark Wood, Tom Westley & Keaton Jennings in squad for Australia

Tom Westley made his Test debut against South Africa this summer and also faced West Indies in three matches

Tom Westley, Keaton Jennings and Mark Wood have been named in England Lions' squad for a training camp in Australia.

Ben Duckett, who made his Test debut last winter, and Lancashire's Liam Livingstone are also included.

The 17-man party will be based in Brisbane from 14 November before flying to Perth on 30 November.

The Lions will shadow the senior squad for large parts of the Ashes tour, which kicks off in Brisbane on 23 November.

The third Ashes Test - in Perth - will run from 14 December.

While in Western Australia, the Lions will play three Twenty20 matches against Big Bash outfit Perth Scorchers.

Essex batsman Westley, Durham's Lancashire-bound opener Jennings and Durham fast bowler Wood - who remains troubled by an ankle injury - were all left out of the Ashes squad.

Dan Lawrence and Jamie Porter - who both made their debuts for the Lions this summer - join Westley in representing county champions Essex.

Four players yet to play for the Lions - Dom Bess, Paul Coughlin, Alex Davies and Amar Virdi - are included.

Lancashire's Haseeb Hameed was not considered as he recovers from a hand injury.

Meanwhile, Essex head coach Chris Silverwood will join the Lions for a second consecutive winter as fast bowling coach, with former Surrey and England all-rounder Adam Hollioake named as the fielding coach.

The Lions squad for a seven-week trip to the West Indies in 2018, including three four-day matches and three 50-over fixtures, will be selected in December.

England Lions squad for Australia: Dom Bess (Somerset), Joe Clarke (Worcestershire), Paul Coughlin (Durham/Nottinghamshire), Alex Davies (Lancashire), Ben Duckett (Northamptonshire), George Garton (Sussex), Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Keaton Jennings (Durham/Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Porter (Essex), Amar Virdi (Surrey), Tom Westley (Essex), Mark Wood (Durham).