BBC Sport - Sachin Tendulkar: India's greatest batsman by those who know him

Which batting record eluded Tendulkar?

India top the ICC Test and One Day rankings after their 4-1 ODI series win over Australia.

It's almost four years since their greatest batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, retired from the international scene, after playing in his 200th Test match.

Current international Cheteshwar Pujara, and former Test players Farokh Engineer and Wasim Jaffer pay tribute to the 'Little Master' who scored one hundred international centuries for his nation.

Top videos

Video

Which batting record eluded Tendulkar?

Video

Ludicrous one-handed catch in NFL plays of the week

Video

Harry Kane is winning 2017!

Video

Highlights: Saints shut out Dolphins in Wembley showdown

Video

Players run for cover in chaos at NZ Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Klopp frustrated at Liverpool's missed chances

Video

Mixed reactions from NFL players during US anthem

Video

Koeman not feeling pressure after defeat

Video

WSL highlights: Birmingham pick up first win of campaign

Video

GB's Thornley wins silver at rowing Worlds

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Fred's my best friend' - meet the dog helping Invictus athlete

Video

It was important to get three points - Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired