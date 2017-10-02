Ryan Higgins: Gloucestershire sign Middlesex all-rounder on three-year deal

Ryan Higgins has played in 36 T20 games, taking 13 wickets and averaging 23.04 with the bat

Gloucestershire have signed Middlesex all-rounder Ryan Higgins on a three-year deal until the end of 2020.

The 22-year-old former England Under-19 player has been a regular for Middlesex in limited-overs cricket.

He hit 68 off 28 balls against Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast in July in a game which ended in a tie.

"I am keen to continue my development in the next few years with a special emphasis on my red-ball batting," Higgins told Gloucestershire's website.

"I would like to thank the coaches at Middlesex for their help over the last few years. I wish them all the best for 2018 and beyond."

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson added: "He has a lot of potential in all formats of the game and has already shown that he is a very dangerous T20 and one-day player."