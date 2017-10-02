Andy Hurry: Somerset name director of cricket, Jason Kerr becomes head coach

Andy Hurry (left) guided Somerset to the Division Two title in 2007

Andy Hurry has returned to Somerset as their new director of cricket, while bowling coach Jason Kerr has been promoted to head coach.

The two men will replace former director of cricket Matt Maynard.

Hurry, 52, coached at Somerset from 2001 and became the county's director of high performance for 2014, but then left to take charge of the England Young Lions programme.

Former all-rounder Kerr, 43, had been working as assistant coach.

Injury ended his playing career in 2002.

"Andy enjoyed considerable success during his time with Somerset and since then he has gone on to gain extensive and valuable experience," chief executive Lee Cooper told the club website.

"He is held in extremely high regard by both the England & Wales Cricket Board and our playing staff and I am sure that he will be welcomed back with open arms by our members and supporters."

Hurry, who also previously coached the United Arab Emirates side, added: "Somerset will always hold a very special place in my heart and it's an honour to once again be associated with the club.

"There is some unfinished business. It feels very much like I'm coming home."

Kerr's playing career at Somerset began in 1992 and he went on to take his career-best figures of 7-23 against Leicestershire in 1999, before a career-ending shoulder injury in 2002.

Cooper added: "Jason is the perfect candidate for the role of head coach. He is highly regarded by our players and has their full respect."