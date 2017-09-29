BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Jonny Bairstow hits record 141
Highlights: Bairstow hits record 141 in England win
- From the section Cricket
Jonny Bairstow hits an unbeaten 141, England's highest individual one-day score against the West Indies, as the hosts secure a nine-wicket victory at Southampton to seal a 4-0 series win.
READ MORE: Jonny Bairstow hits 141 and Jason Roy 96 as England seal series
WATCH MORE: Roy falls four short of century
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired