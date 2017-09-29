BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Jonny Bairstow hits record 141

Highlights: Bairstow hits record 141 in England win

Jonny Bairstow hits an unbeaten 141, England's highest individual one-day score against the West Indies, as the hosts secure a nine-wicket victory at Southampton to seal a 4-0 series win.

