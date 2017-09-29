England v West Indies: Jonny Bairstow hits 141 and Jason Roy 96 as hosts seal series

Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow's previous highest ODI score was an unbeaten 100 against West Indies in the first match of the series at Old Trafford
Fifth Royal London one-day international, Southampton
West Indies 288-6 (50 overs): S Hope 72 (95), Plunkett 2-54
England 294-1 (38 overs): Bairstow 141*, Roy 96
England won by 9 wickets; win the five-match series 4-0
Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow made a career-best unbeaten 141 and Jason Roy 96 as England cruised to a nine-wicket win over West Indies in the fifth and final one-day international in Southampton.

England's spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid helped to restrict the tourists to 288-6 on a batting-friendly surface.

After his opening stand of 156 with Roy, Bairstow then completed his century from 90 balls.

Joe Root added 46 as the hosts secured a 4-0 series-win.

More to follow.

