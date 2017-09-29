BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Jason Roy falls four short of century

Roy falls four short of century

  • From the section Cricket

England's Jason Roy falls four short of a century in the final match of the one-day series against West Indies at Southampton.

FOLLOW LIVE: Highlights, TMS and text

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Roy falls four short of century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Brilliant' diving catch removes Gayle for 40

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gale's dramatic drop-goal sends Castleford into Grand Final

Video

GB's Franklin wins gold at Canoe Slalom Worlds

Video

I was star-struck playing against Rooney - Clucas

Video

The powerlifting soldier who chose to have her leg amputated

Video

Nelson stars as Packers beat Bears

Video

Gary Lineker Meets Pep Guardiola

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Meet the 'Miracle Boy': The triple amputee with four Invictus Games medals

Video

'Clear errors can be corrected' - Webb on video technology

Video

'I cannot forgive you, Gary Lineker!'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired