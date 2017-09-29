Brett Hutton: Seam bowler leaves Nottinghamshire to join Northants

Brett Hutton has taken 106 first-class wickets in his career at an average of 29.55

Seam bowler Brett Hutton is to leave promoted Nottinghamshire and join Northants on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old took 37 wickets as Notts finished second in Division Two of the County Championship, including 11 in two games against Northants.

Hutton will fill the gap at Wantage Road caused by Mohammad Azharullah's decision to leave the club.

"He will bring quality and competition to what is already a fine group of seam bowlers," said head coach David Ripley.