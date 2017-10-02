BBC Sport - Asian influence in Lancashire cricket league
Asian influence in Lancashire cricket league
- From the section Cricket
South Asian immigration into East Lancashire had begun after the second world war - but the influx had not translated to the Lancashire League. Amateur cricketer Ibrar Ali talks about his influence at Todmorden cricket club.
