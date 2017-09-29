BBC Sport - England v West Indies: 'Brilliant' diving catch removes Gayle
'Brilliant' diving catch removes Gayle for 40
- From the section Cricket
Liam Plunkett takes a "brilliant" diving catch to remove Chris Gayle for 40, with Tom Curran taking his first ODI wicket on debut at Southampton.
