Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel praises coach Peter Moores and his staff

Nottinghamshire celebrate their promotion to Division One of the County Championship at Hove

Samit Patel says coach Peter Moores and his staff deserve all the plaudits for Nottinghamshire's successful season.

Notts were promoted to Division One of the Championship to go with their One-Day Cup and T20 Blast trophy successes.

All-rounder Patel told BBC Nottingham: "You have to give the backroom staff credit, the work they do is remarkable.

"Peter Moores and his backroom team - I don't think I have ever worked with better coaches. The energy he gives off to each individual is fantastic."

Notts returned to Division One at the first time of asking as they secured the points they needed in a draw with Sussex at Hove.

They missed out on the Division Two title despite leading the table for much of the season - that honour was taken by Worcestershire - but they were dominant in white-ball cricket.

A four-wicket win over Surrey at Lord's to win the One-Day Cup in July was followed by their inaugural Twenty20 success, as Notts claimed the T20 Blast title at Edgbaston by beating Birmingham Bears by 22 runs.

Samit Patel scored 64 not out in the T20 Blast final to go with a vital run out of Birmingham's Ed Pollock

Moores joined Notts as a consultant in 2015, seven weeks after being sacked as England head coach, before being appointed as head coach in September 2016.

Patel, who won the Professional Cricketers' Association MVP prize for 2017 in his benefit season with the club, continued: "Peter's man-management is excellent. He knows exactly what he has to do to get players ready for games of cricket.

"He makes you belong and makes you feel you are his number one priority. I can't speak highly enough of him. He has been fantastic.

"So has Franksy (assistant head coach Paul Franks) and Picky (Andy Pick) - they've all been fantastic.

"The players have gone out and done it, and they have put in the hard work in training."