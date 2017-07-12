India in South Africa 2018

January

5-9 1st Test, Cape Town

13-17 2nd Test, Centurion

24-28 3rd Test, Wanderers, Johannesburg

February

1 1st ODI, Durban

4 2nd ODI, Centurion

7 3rd ODI, Cape Town

10 4th ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg

13 5th ODI, Port Elizabeth

16 6th ODI, Centurion

18 1st Twenty20 international, Wanderers, Johannesburg

21 2nd Twenty20 international, Centurion

24 3rd Twenty20 international, Cape Town

