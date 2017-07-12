India in South Africa 2018
- From the section Cricket
January
5-9 1st Test, Cape Town
13-17 2nd Test, Centurion
24-28 3rd Test, Wanderers, Johannesburg
February
1 1st ODI, Durban
4 2nd ODI, Centurion
7 3rd ODI, Cape Town
10 4th ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg
13 5th ODI, Port Elizabeth
16 6th ODI, Centurion
18 1st Twenty20 international, Wanderers, Johannesburg
21 2nd Twenty20 international, Centurion
24 3rd Twenty20 international, Cape Town
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made