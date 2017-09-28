Ben Stokes and Alex Hales suspended by England after Bristol incident

Video footage shows a man swinging punches towards two other men

England have suspended Ben Stokes and Alex Hales from international cricket until further notice after the pair were involved in an incident near a Bristol nightclub.

All-rounder Stokes, 26, is said to be "fragile and devastated" and apologised to cricket chiefs after his arrest on suspicion of assault.

Video footage allegedly shows him in a brawl in the early hours of Monday.

Stokes was "arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm".

He was released without charge but remains under investigation while Hales, 28, returned voluntarily to Bristol on Tuesday to provide further evidence about the incident.

The pair will not be considered for selection, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced, after the governing body saw footage published by The Sun newspaper which allegedly shows Stokes throwing punches at two men.

"Each remains on full pay pending further ECB investigation and the ongoing police investigation into an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday September 25," said the ECB in a statement.

"Andrew Strauss, director of England Cricket, will today refer the internal disciplinary procedure for these two players to the Cricket Discipline Commission, chaired by Tim O'Gorman.

"These decisions, fully supported by ECB chairman Colin Graves, were made following the release of footage viewed by ECB for the first time on Wednesday."

More to follow