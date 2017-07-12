Zimbabwe in South Africa 2017

South Africa's Quinton de Kock in action against Zimbabwe

December

20-22 v SA Invitation XI, Paarl

26-29 Only Test, Port Elizabeth

Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired