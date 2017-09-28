Jofra Archer: Sussex all-rounder extends contract

Jofra Archer averages 34.85 with the bat in first-class cricket

Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer has signed a new contract to stay with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

Archer, 22, was Sussex's leading wicket-taker in County Championship Division Two this season with 61 dismissals at an average of 25.29.

The Barbados-born player has made 49 appearances for the county in all formats of the game since 2016.

"He has achieved everything we could have expected and more," director of cricket Keith Greenfield said.

"We look forward to a bright future developing Jofra both on and off the field, while helping him achieve his international ambitions and ultimately winning trophies with us."