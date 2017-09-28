BBC Sport - Matt Maynard: Outgoing Somerset boss 'disappointed' with grading of 'below average' pitch

'It takes great skill to produce this pitch'

  • From the section Cricket

Somerset's outgoing director of cricket Matt Maynard reacts to their survival in Division One and their pitch being graded "below average".

Victory over Middlesex on Thursday sealed Somerset's place in the top tier for 2018, with Somerset spinner Jack Leach taking 5-57.

Shortly after the completion of the game, it was announced that the pitch had been graded "below average" and this rating does not normally carry a points deduction.

Former Glamorgan batsman Maynard's departure, after three seasons with the county, was confirmed on Wednesday.

Somerset have said they will announce a new director of cricket and head coach "shortly".

