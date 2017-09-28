BBC Sport - Michael Vaughan says Ben Stokes needs to "look at himself in the mirror" after arrest.

'It looks like Stokes is in a lot of trouble'

  • From the section Cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Ben Stokes needs to "take a look at himself in the mirror" after his arrest in Bristol on Monday night.

A video has since emerged which allegedly shows the England Test vice-captain throwing punches in a street fight.

Stokes, who has been picked for England's Ashes tour squad to Australia, was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and released without charge on Monday, but remains under investigation.

Speaking to 5 live Breakfast’s Rachel Burden, Vaughan said: "[Stokes] can have as many talks from the England management, from his wife and his agent, but he has got to understand now what he's doing and what he's been involved in in the last few days.”

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Thursday 28 September 2017.

READ MORE:'Fragile' Stokes apologises after arrest

