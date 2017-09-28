James Vince: Hampshire batsmen was not expecting England Ashes call-up

James Vince has a highest Test score of 42 from 11 innings

Hampshire batsman James Vince says his call-up to this winter's Ashes squad came as a "surprise".

The 26-year-old, who averages 33 in the County Championship in 2017, was named in the 16-man party for the five-Test series which begins on 23 November.

"To play for England last summer was special but being called up for an Ashes tour is the best thing that can happen," Vince told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's come from nowhere really, hopefully I can play a part."

Vince's modest form in red-ball cricket this summer has been in contrast to his performances in the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup, where he scored 542 runs at a strike-rate of 158 and 463 runs at an average of 77.16, respectively.

And he says his England recall has radically altered his winter plans.

"My plans have changed a huge amount - I was due to play for Cape Town in the new South Africa league there and then go on to the Big Bash," Vince said.

"I think my white-ball form has been really good and if anything I'd have said I was closer to being picked in white-ball stuff.

"I hadn't really thought about a (Test) call-up - it came as a surprise."

'I've got nothing to lose'

Vince, who averages 19.27 from seven Test appearances made against Sri Lanka and Pakistan last summer, could now be in line to bat at number three against Australia in the first Test at the Gabba.

And it is a prospect Vince is embracing.

"I've played bits and pieces in Australia and it's a different test to playing in England with the kookaburra ball and playing pace well," he said.

"When I have played in those conditions, I've enjoyed batting there.

"I've read stuff about Australia winning the series easily so it's nice to go out there and try and prove people wrong.

"Having played last summer and not doing that well I feel like I've got nothing to lose - I'm an underdog.

"It's a great opportunity and I'm looking forward to it."