Ben Stokes: England all-rounder apologises to ECB after arrest in Bristol

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is said to be "fragile and devastated" and has apologised to cricket chiefs after his arrest on suspicion of assault.

Video footage allegedly shows the 26-year-old in a brawl near a Bristol nightclub in the early hours of Monday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has activated its disciplinary procedures with regards to the player.

Stokes was released under investigation after he was "arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm".

Members of the ECB board are understood to have spoken on Thursday morning via video conference, and the footage obtained by The Sun newspaper has been reviewed at the highest levels of the organisation.

It shows a man repeatedly swinging punches towards two other men, who are knocked to the ground.

In the video, which the newspaper has handed to police, men can be heard saying: "That's enough Stokesy."

