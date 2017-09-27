BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Brilliant Lewis makes brilliant 176 before injury
Lewis makes brilliant 176 before injury
- From the section Cricket
West Indies batsman Evin Lewis makes a brilliant 176 before retiring hurt with a fractured ankle as England win the fourth one-day international to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.
