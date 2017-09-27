BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Brilliant Chris Gayle catch gives Alzarri Joseph fifth wicket
Brilliant Gayle catch gives Joseph fifth wicket
- From the section Cricket
Watch as a brilliant diving catch by Chris Gayles sees West Indies Alzarri Joseph bowler complete a five-wicket haul by removing England's Sam Billings in the fourth ODI at The Oval.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired