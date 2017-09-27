BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Brilliant Chris Gayle catch gives Alzarri Joseph fifth wicket

Brilliant Gayle catch gives Joseph fifth wicket

  • From the section Cricket

Watch as a brilliant diving catch by Chris Gayles sees West Indies Alzarri Joseph bowler complete a five-wicket haul by removing England's Sam Billings in the fourth ODI at The Oval.

