Ben Stokes: Video allegedly shows England all-rounder in violent brawl

Video footage has emerged that allegedly shows England's Ben Stokes in a violent brawl outside a nightclub.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident in Bristol on Monday.

He was detained overnight and released under investigation while inquiries continue, police said.

The footage, obtained by The Sun, shows a man who very closely resembles Stokes repeatedly swinging punches towards two men, who are knocked to the ground.

In the video, men can be heard saying: "That's enough Stokesy."

The England and Wales Cricket Board has declined to comment on the video footage, which the newspaper has handed to police.

The BBC has not been able to verify the footage.

The clip, which is just under a minute long, begins with one of the men who is eventually knocked to the floor appearing to attempt to strike somebody with a bottle.

Stokes, England's Test vice-captain, was arrested at Bristol's Mbargo club after an incident at about 02:35 BST which left another man needing hospital treatment for facial injuries.

Hours earlier, England had beaten West Indies by 124 runs in their third one-day international in Bristol, with Stokes scoring 73.

The all-rounder was not available for Wednesday's fourth ODI, in which England completed a series victory over West Indies.

Team-mate Alex Hales, who was with Stokes at the Mbargo club, also missed the match and returned to Bristol to help police.

On Wednesday, England included Stokes in their 16-man Test squad to play Australia in a five-match Ashes series, which begins in Brisbane on 23 November.

He has a minor finger fracture on his right hand after the incident in Bristol but is expected to be fit for the tour.