Warwickshire v Hampshire: Hants draw at Edgbaston to ensure Division One survival

James Vince (left) and fellow England international Liam Dawson ground their way through a key fifth-wicket stand of 41 in 30.3 overs
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four):
Warwickshire 188: Sibley 92*; Edwards 5-49 & 186: Bell 77*, Berg 3-40
Hampshire 116: Bailey 55; Hannon-Dalby 4-29 & 195-7: Berg 34, Vince 30
Warwickshire (8 pts) drew with Hampshire (8 pts)
Hampshire produced a defensive batting masterclass as they saw out the day at Edgbaston to save themselves from the drop by holding on for a draw with already-relegated Warwickshire.

England tourist James Vince led the way with a heartening 30 made in more than two and a half hours.

That kept Hants up and condemned 2016 county champions Middlesex to the drop.

Having started the final day of the season on 20-1, they made just 175 runs in the day to reach 195-7.

It was a more satisfactory outcome than last season's final-day drama when Hampshire were relegated after losing to Durham, only to then be reprieved.

With just 15 balls left, Olly Hannon-Dalby bowled Gareth Berg for 34, causing late flutters in the Hampshire dressing room - but Craig White's side held out.

Australian Ryan Sidebottom with his Warwickshire team-mates
Australian Ryan Sidebottom has taken 20 wickets in six matches - just five fewer than his better-known English namesake

Aided by the loss of the first hour's play due to a wet outfield, all of Hampshire's batsmen stayed at least half-an-hour at the crease, with the exception of George Bailey.

The Hampshire skipper was out lbw when reverse-sweeping for a second-ball duck, the second of two victims for spinner Jeetan Patel.

At 72-4, the veteran New Zealand spinner might have expected to run though the visitors, but Warwickshire managed just three more wickets.

Two of those went to their late-season Australian find Ryan Sidebottom, who ended with 3-55 to take his tally of wickets for the Bears to 30.

Warwickshire, in last place, finished a massive 60 points adrift of eighth-placed Middlesex, who were relegated by just a point.

But the Bears have at least ended the season with two far more encouraging performances.

After last week's narrow defeat by Yorkshire at Headingley, it was a comparative triumph for skipper Jonathan Trott, who having been beaten in his first five matches as Bears captain, at least avoided defeat.

