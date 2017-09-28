Warwickshire v Hampshire: Hants draw at Edgbaston to ensure Division One survival
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four):
|Warwickshire 188: Sibley 92*; Edwards 5-49 & 186: Bell 77*, Berg 3-40
|Hampshire 116: Bailey 55; Hannon-Dalby 4-29 & 195-7: Berg 34, Vince 30
|Warwickshire (8 pts) drew with Hampshire (8 pts)
|Scorecard
Hampshire produced a defensive batting masterclass as they saw out the day at Edgbaston to save themselves from the drop by holding on for a draw with already-relegated Warwickshire.
England tourist James Vince led the way with a heartening 30 made in more than two and a half hours.
That kept Hants up and condemned 2016 county champions Middlesex to the drop.
Having started the final day of the season on 20-1, they made just 175 runs in the day to reach 195-7.
It was a more satisfactory outcome than last season's final-day drama when Hampshire were relegated after losing to Durham, only to then be reprieved.
With just 15 balls left, Olly Hannon-Dalby bowled Gareth Berg for 34, causing late flutters in the Hampshire dressing room - but Craig White's side held out.
Aided by the loss of the first hour's play due to a wet outfield, all of Hampshire's batsmen stayed at least half-an-hour at the crease, with the exception of George Bailey.
The Hampshire skipper was out lbw when reverse-sweeping for a second-ball duck, the second of two victims for spinner Jeetan Patel.
At 72-4, the veteran New Zealand spinner might have expected to run though the visitors, but Warwickshire managed just three more wickets.
Two of those went to their late-season Australian find Ryan Sidebottom, who ended with 3-55 to take his tally of wickets for the Bears to 30.
Warwickshire, in last place, finished a massive 60 points adrift of eighth-placed Middlesex, who were relegated by just a point.
But the Bears have at least ended the season with two far more encouraging performances.
After last week's narrow defeat by Yorkshire at Headingley, it was a comparative triumph for skipper Jonathan Trott, who having been beaten in his first five matches as Bears captain, at least avoided defeat.