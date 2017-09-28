Lancashire v Surrey: Livingstone & Chanderpaul seal second spot for Red Rose

Liam Livingstone made a career-best 224 for Lancashire earlier in the summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four): Surrey 201-8 dec & 242: Stoneman 98, Burns 45; Livingstone 6-52 Lancashire 268 & 179-3: Livingstone 69*, Chanderpaul 43*; Clarke 2-50 Lancashire (20 pts) beat Surrey (4 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Lancashire needed just 5.5 overs to wrap up a seven-wicket win over Surrey and secure the runners-up spot behind new champions Essex.

The Red Rose resumed on 132-3 and Liam Livingstone and Shiv Chanderpaul saw them quickly to their target of 176.

Livingstone (69 not out) hit a six at the start of the final over, and Chanderpaul (43 not out) ended the game by hitting two sixes and a four.

It was Lancashire's fifth win of the season in Division One.

They finished 72 points adrift of Essex, but the 20 points earned from their victory lifted them above Surrey into second place.

Livingstone's six off Scott Borthwick, his second of his innings to go with eight fours, took him past 800 Championship runs for the season.

But it was 43-year-old Chanderpaul who finished things off as Borthwick's 11 balls cost him 35 runs.