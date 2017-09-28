Sussex v Nottinghamshire: Notts promoted with draw at Hove

Luke Wells scored his fourth Championship century of the season in Sussex's draw with Nottinghamshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day four): Sussex 565: Jordan 147, Burgess 146 & 229-7 dec: Wells 103 Nottinghamshire 477: Root 132, Read 124 Sussex (13 pts) drew with Notts (12 pts) - Nottinghamshire promoted to Division One Scorecard

Nottinghamshire have been promoted to Division One of the County Championship after securing the draw they required against Sussex to seal a top-two spot.

Despite missing out on the Division Two title, promotion completed an excellent season for Notts, who won both domestic limited-overs trophies this summer.

Sussex led by 88 runs on first innings and batted all day for 229-7, with captain Luke Wells scoring 103.

Only Kumar Sangakkara (1,491) scored more runs than Wells (1,292) this term.

His fourth Championship hundred of the season was the highlight of the final day at Hove, which proved to be a fitting finale for retiring Nottinghamshire captain Chris Read.

The former England wicketkeeper, 39, scored his 26th first-class century on Wednesday, in what was his last innings as a professional.

Notts appeared near certainties to go up for several weeks, but successive defeats by eventual champions Worcestershire and their other main promotion challengers Northamptonshire took the Division Two promotion race into the season's final round of fixtures.

Northants' 20-point victory over Leicestershire was not enough for them to overhaul either of the top two, with Notts' 12 points enough to guarantee second place.