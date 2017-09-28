Somerset v Middlesex: Hosts secure survival but visitors' hopes lie in the balance

Somerset celebrate Jack Leach's dismissal of Adam Voges for 13

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four): Somerset 236 & 250-9 dec: Hildreth 109, Abell 45; Patel 5-92 Middlesex 142 & 113: Leach 5-57, Van der Merwe 4-22 Somerset beat Middlesex by 231 runs Somerset 20 pts, Middlesex 3 pts Scorecard

Somerset secured their Division One status in the County Championship with a 231-run victory over Middlesex.

Middlesex will now be relegated to Division Two if Hampshire avoid defeat in their match with Warwickshire.

Resuming on 40-3 still needing 305 more runs for victory, Middlesex offered no resistance and were bowled out 113.

Jack Leach, who passed 50 first-class wickets for the season, finished with figures of 5-57 and Roelof van der Merwe took 4-22.

Middlesex added only three runs to their overnight score before Stevie Eskinazi was caught by Marcus Trestothick on his knees at slip.

The fifth-wicket partnership of 28 between Adam Voges (13) and John Simpson (19) was the highest of the innings, but once the pair of them were dismissed by Leach, defeat came quickly for the visitors.