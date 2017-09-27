England v West Indies: Moeen Ali seals ODI series win after Evin Lewis' 176

Moeen Ali struck six fours and two sixes

Fourth Royal London ODI, The Oval West Indies 356-5: Lewis retired hurt 176 (130), Holder 77 (62) England 258-5: Roy 84 (66), Moeen 48* (25) England won by six runs (DLS method) Scorecard

England completed a series win over West Indies with a six-run victory on the DLS method as rain ended the fourth one-day international early.

Three days after hitting a 53-ball century at Bristol, Moeen Ali struck an unbeaten 48 off 25 deliveries to take England to 258-5 after 35.1 overs.

Jos Buttler was 43 not out, the recalled Jason Roy having made 84.

Evin Lewis struck a fine 176 before retiring hurt and Jason Holder hit 77 in West Indies' 356-5 at The Oval.

England take an unassailable 3-0 lead into the final match of the series at Southampton on Friday, a game Lewis looks likely to miss with a suspected hairline fracture of an ankle.

Despite missing Ben Stokes - who was involved in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub on Monday morning - England sealed a third limited-overs series win in three attempts this summer, after ODI and Twenty20 successes over South Africa.

Moeen turns it on again

The timing of Moeen's innings was superb in every sense.

With rain forecast and England behind the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target, he initiated a thrilling counter-attack from 181-5 with a series of searing drives and meaty leg-side heaves.

He dominated an unbroken stand of 77 with Buttler, smashing six fours and two sixes to rescue England's fading hopes.

Moeen punched the final ball of the 35th over through cover to take England ahead, and only one more delivery was possible before the players were forced to leave the field shortly after 19:30 BST. With no improvement in conditions, victory was confirmed at 20:15.

As well as Moeen played, it was impossible not to feel sympathy for Lewis, whose sensational 130-ball innings underpinned what appeared to a daunting West Indies total, albeit on a fine surface.