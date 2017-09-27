Jamie Porter: Essex agree new contract with Championship's top wicket-taker

Jamie Porter has taken five wickets or more in an innings five times this season

Essex seam bowler Jamie Porter has signed a two-year contract extension with the new county champions.

The 24-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in the Championship this summer with 75 at an average of 16.82, three more than team-mate Simon Harmer.

His new deal ties him to Chelmsford until the end of the 2020 season.

"Ever since he emerged onto the scene he has been exceptional and met every challenge he has been faced with," said head coach Chris Silverwood.

"His contributions during this season have been immense and we want to continue to give Jamie the platform to express himself and pursue international honours in the near future."

Meanwhile, Essex have confirmed that an X-ray on England batsman Tom Westley's thumb injury, suffered in the current Championship game with Yorkshire, has revealed only bruising.

He did not bat in Essex's second innings as a precaution.

Neither Westley nor Porter were chosen for England's forthcoming winter tour to Australia.