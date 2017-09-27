BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Evin Lewis retires hurt after brilliant 176

'That looks painful' - Lewis retires hurt on 176

West Indies' opener Evin Lewis is forced to retire hurt after hitting a brilliant 176 in the fourth ODI against England at the Oval.

