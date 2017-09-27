BBC Sport - Andrew Strauss: Ben Stokes needs our support during 'difficult time'
Stokes needs the right support - Strauss
England's director of cricket Andrew Strauss says Ben Stokes needs "the right support" during a "very difficult time" after the all-rounder was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after a nightclub incident in Bristol early on Monday.
England have included vice-captain Stokes in their 16-man Ashes Test squad.
