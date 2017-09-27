BBC Sport - Andrew Strauss: Ben Stokes needs our support during 'difficult time'

Stokes needs the right support - Strauss

  • From the section Cricket

England's director of cricket Andrew Strauss says Ben Stokes needs "the right support" during a "very difficult time" after the all-rounder was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after a nightclub incident in Bristol early on Monday.

England have included vice-captain Stokes in their 16-man Ashes Test squad.

READ MORE: Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes, James Vince & Gary Ballance in England squad

Top videos

Video

Stokes needs the right support - Strauss

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Key man Gayle falls in first over to Woakes

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'

Video

Bryant takes on five defenders for touchdown

Video

Kane has something special, like Ronaldo - Pochettino

Video

How to mess up your title bid in five seconds

Video

How the NFL anthem protests unfolded

Video

How do you go from gang member to Sports Personality?

Video

Watch: Dramatic finishes in four NFL games

Video

Speed climbing - the new six-second Olympic sport

  • From the section Sport
Video

When showboating goes wrong...

Video

Neat flicks and knee tricks - the best of WSL week one

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired