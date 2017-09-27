Worcestershire v Durham: Hosts promoted to Division One

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day two): Worcestershire 335: Ashwin 82, Barnard 75, Clarke 65; Onions 4-68 Durham 142-5: Clark 60; Leach 2-16, Tongue 2-25 Durham trail Worcestershire by 193 runs Worcestershire 4 pts, Durham 2 pts Scorecard

Worcestershire have been promoted to Division One of the County Championship.

With Northants dropping bonus points in being bowled out for 202 in their game with Leicestershire, it means they cannot now catch Worcestershire.

More to follow.