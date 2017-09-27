Worcestershire v Durham: Hosts promoted to Division One

Breaking news
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day two):
Worcestershire 335: Ashwin 82, Barnard 75, Clarke 65; Onions 4-68
Durham 142-5: Clark 60; Leach 2-16, Tongue 2-25
Durham trail Worcestershire by 193 runs
Worcestershire 4 pts, Durham 2 pts
Scorecard

Worcestershire have been promoted to Division One of the County Championship.

With Northants dropping bonus points in being bowled out for 202 in their game with Leicestershire, it means they cannot now catch Worcestershire.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired