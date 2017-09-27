BBC Sport - Ashes 2017: England's batting line-up is 'underwhelming' - Jim Maxwell
'England's batting line-up is underwhelming'
- From the section Cricket
England's batting line-up is "underwhelming", Australian cricket commentator Jim Maxwell says after the Ashes Test squad is named.
READ MORE: Ben Stokes, James Vince & Gary Ballance in England squad
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired