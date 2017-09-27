BBC Sport - Ashes 2017: England's batting line-up is 'underwhelming' - Jim Maxwell

'England's batting line-up is underwhelming'

  • From the section Cricket

England's batting line-up is "underwhelming", Australian cricket commentator Jim Maxwell says after the Ashes Test squad is named.

READ MORE: Ben Stokes, James Vince & Gary Ballance in England squad

