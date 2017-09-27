BBC Sport - Ben Stokes is 'pivotal man' for the Ashes - David Gower
Stokes 'pivotal man' for the Ashes - Gower
Former England captain David Gower tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme Ben Stokes "is pivotal" to the Ashes squad and would have been top of the list for selection.
Vice-captain Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol in the early hours of Monday morning - he has been released without charge but is still under investigation.
