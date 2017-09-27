Matt Maynard: Somerset director of cricket to leave club

Matt Maynard spent 20 years as a batsman with Glamorgan

Somerset director of cricket Matt Maynard is leaving the county at the end of this campaign after three seasons in charge at Taunton.

The 51-year-old will depart shortly after Somerset's last Championship game against Middlesex, which they must win to stay in Division One.

Somerset are planning to bring in a new head coach alongside the director of cricket role in 2018.

"We are parting company on very amicable terms," said CEO Lee Cooper.

"He has worked tremendously hard for Somerset County Cricket Club during his tenure and we unreservedly thank him for his contribution."

Former Glamorgan and England batsman Maynard almost led Somerset to their first County Championship crown in 2016, but they were pipped to the title on the final day of the season by Middlesex.

"It will be with a heavy heart when I leave this unique cricket club after the end of season dinner," Maynard said.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my three years in Taunton and would like to thank all the players, support staff, committee and members for their support during my tenure.

"We came so close to securing the Holy Grail last season, but it was not to be.

"With the enormously talented young players at the club, along with the quality senior players, I'm sure success and silverware will come in the not too distant future."

Somerset have said they will announce a new director of cricket and head coach "shortly".