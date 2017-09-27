Tom Wood and Greg Cork will leave Derbyshire at the end of the season

Greg Cork played in 10 Twenty20 matches for Derbyshire after his debut in 2014

All-rounder Greg Cork and batsman Tom Wood will leave Derbyshire at the end of the season.

Cork, 22, son of former England bowler Dominic Cork, made his debut in 2014 and has appeared 15 times for the club.

Wood, 23, made seven appearances for Derbyshire across all three formats, scoring 115 runs in total.

Cricket advisor Kim Barnett said: "Tom and Greg are both hard-working individuals and we wish them both all the best for the future."