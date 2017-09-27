Sussex v Nottinghamshire: Chris Read's farewell century puts Notts on brink of promotion

A stand of 242 between Chris Read and Billy Root put Nottinghamshire on the verge of promotion to Division One

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day three): Sussex 565: Jordan 147, Burgess 146 Nottinghamshire 477: Root 132, Read 124 Sussex lead Notts by 88 runs Sussex 8 pts, Notts 7 pts Scorecard

Nottinghamshire, led by Chris Read's century on day three, will be promoted to Division One if they see out a draw with Sussex at Hove on Thursday.

Notts began day three struggling on 108-5 in reply to Sussex's 565, but knew maximum batting bonus points and a draw would be enough for them to go up.

Read, playing his final match before retirement, scored 124 and put on 242 for the sixth wicket with fellow centurion Billy Root (132).

Notts posted 477 before an early close.

Captain Read, 39, struck his 26th first-class hundred in his final appearance for Notts, who are aiming to secure an immediate return to the top division following relegation last season.

Worcestershire have already confirmed a top-two spot and Notts will do likewise if they do not lose at Hove.

If Notts are beaten and their only remaining challengers Northants beat Leicestershire in their ongoing match at Grace Road, the two sides will be level on 217 points but Northants will go up because they will have won more matches.

Root, the younger brother of England Test captain Joe, registered his second first-class century but fell one run short of his career-best score.