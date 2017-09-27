Leicestershire v Northamptonshire: Visitors keep slim promotion hopes alive

Leicestershire's Mark Cosgrove scored 80 to move onto 1112 runs in Division Two this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day three): Leicestershire 128 & 270: Cosgrove 80, Kerrigan 4-62 Northants 202: Procter 82; Raine 5-54 & 17-0 Northants need 180 runs to win; Leicestershire need 10 wickets Leics 3 pts, Northants 4 pts Scorecard

Northamptonshire kept their slim hopes of promotion from Division Two alive against Leicestershire on day three.

Northants need 180 runs to beat the winless bottom county, but they know a draw or win for Nottinghamshire against Sussex will send Notts up.

Ben Raine (5-54) wrapped up Northants' first innings on 202 before 80 from Mark Cosgrove saw the Foxes reach 270, which left the visitors 197 to win.

They reached 17-0 from six overs before bad light brought stumps at 17:15 BST.

With Worcestershire sealing promotion to Division One and Notts in a position of safety at Hove - 88 runs behind, but with two innings remaining - even if Northants inflict Leicestershire's ninth defeat of the season on day four they are likely to fall short of promotion.

It was Foxes skipper Cosgrove who ensured Northants would have to chase a significant total to complete a ninth win of the campaign, hitting his sixth half-century of the season before falling lbw to Ben Sanderson (3-60).

Simon Kerrigan (4-62) chipped in with regular wickets before Northants openers Luke Procter and Rob Newton made it to the early close untroubled.