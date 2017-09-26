BBC Sport - Heather Knight: England players to 'embrace' the Ashes series

England players to 'embrace' Ashes pressure

  • From the section Cricket

England have included 18-year-old spinner Sophie Ecclestone in their squad for the Women's Ashes in the only change from the World Cup-winning side.

Heather Knight's team will look to regain the Ashes in the multi-format series that begins on 22 October.

