BBC Sport - Heather Knight: England players to 'embrace' the Ashes series
England players to 'embrace' Ashes pressure
- From the section Cricket
England have included 18-year-old spinner Sophie Ecclestone in their squad for the Women's Ashes in the only change from the World Cup-winning side.
Heather Knight's team will look to regain the Ashes in the multi-format series that begins on 22 October.
READ MORE: England recall Ecclestone for Ashes
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired