Muhammad Azharullah: Seam bowler to leave Northamptonshire at end of season

Azharullah
Muhammad Azharullah has taken five or more wickets in a first-class innings on 17 occasions

Seam bowler Muhammad Azharullah is to leave Northamptonshire after five seasons with the club.

The 33-year-old was a member of the team that won the domestic T20 title in 2013 and 2016.

He has also taken 172 first-class wickets for Northants, including 31 in seven games this summer.

"He has proved to be a great addition to the squad and has played an integral role in our achievements," said chief executive Ray Payne.

