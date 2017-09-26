Muhammad Azharullah: Seam bowler to leave Northamptonshire at end of season
-
- From the section Cricket
Seam bowler Muhammad Azharullah is to leave Northamptonshire after five seasons with the club.
The 33-year-old was a member of the team that won the domestic T20 title in 2013 and 2016.
He has also taken 172 first-class wickets for Northants, including 31 in seven games this summer.
"He has proved to be a great addition to the squad and has played an integral role in our achievements," said chief executive Ray Payne.