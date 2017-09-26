Ben Stokes: England cricketer arrested after Bristol incident

England cricketer Ben Stokes was arrested after an incident in Bristol early on Monday.

He will not be available for England's fourth one-day international against West Indies on Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Team-mate Alex Hales, who was with Stokes, will also miss the match and has returned to Bristol to help police with their inquiries.

Stokes was held overnight after the team's victory in the third ODI.

More to follow.

