Gloucestershire v Derbyshire: Wayne Madsen and Alex Hughes hit centuries

Wayne Madsen scored his first century in Division Two this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day two): Derbyshire 460: Hughes 142, Madsen 121; Taylor 3-80 Gloucestershire 47-1: Howell 33* Gloucestershire trail Derbyshire by 413 runs Derbyshire 5 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Wayne Madsen and Alex Hughes both hit centuries as Derbyshire made 460 against Gloucestershire on day two.

After 70 overs were lost on day one, Madsen (121) and Hughes (142) took control, putting on a 233-run partnership to move the score to 307-3.

Harry Podmore then blasted 43 from 25 balls, alongside Harvey Hosein (37) as Derbyshire took maximum batting points.

Gloucestershire lost opener Chris Dent, but Benny Howell (33 not out) saw them to 47-1 from the closing nine overs.

Derbyshire had been frustrated by rain and poor light on day one, but made up for lost time at Cardiff, pressing on from their score of 104-2 overnight.

It was a day of landmarks for Madsen and Hughes, with the former posting his 25th first-class ton for Derbyshire and passing 10,000 first-class runs in his career, while Hughes' 142 represented a new career-best score.