Kent v Glamorgan: Visitors' Michael Hogan reaches 500 wickets

By Nick Webb

BBC Wales Sport

Michael Hogan
Michael Hogan made his debut for Western Australia in 2009
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day two):
Kent 302: Denly 152 & 98-6: Rouse 34*; Hogan 4-28
Glamorgan 229 Cooke 49; Haggett 3-40
Kent lead Glamorgan by 171 runs
Kent 6 pts, Glamorgan 4 pts
Scorecard

Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan reached a milestone of 500 first-class wickets in style as he hauled his side back into their game against Kent.

Kent closed day two on 98-6 in their second innings at Canterbury, a lead of 171 over Glamorgan after dismissing the visitors for 229.

But Hogan ripped out Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly and Sam Northeast in the space of eight balls.

Adam Rouse (34 not out) came in for Kent after Sam Billings' England call.

Earlier, Glamorgan slumped to 65-5 but fought back thanks to Chris Cooke (49), Craig Meschede (44) and Ruaidhri Smith (36).

Callum Haggett led the way with 3-40 as Kent's seamers made the most of helpful morning conditions, while Darren Stevens, Adam Milne and debutant Grant Stewart claimed two wickets each against Glamorgan's raw line-up.

But 36-year-old Australian Hogan, who made his first-class debut aged 28, then demolished the Kent top order as they slipped from 23-0 to 37-5, with Smith (2-17) also bowling superbly.

Rouse, drafted in in mid-match, and Stevens restored Kent's advantage before Hogan bowled the latter for 31 to help Glamorgan's chances of a manageable run-chase.

