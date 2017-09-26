Kent v Glamorgan: Visitors' Michael Hogan reaches 500 wickets
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day two):
|Kent 302: Denly 152 & 98-6: Rouse 34*; Hogan 4-28
|Glamorgan 229 Cooke 49; Haggett 3-40
|Kent lead Glamorgan by 171 runs
|Kent 6 pts, Glamorgan 4 pts
Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan reached a milestone of 500 first-class wickets in style as he hauled his side back into their game against Kent.
Kent closed day two on 98-6 in their second innings at Canterbury, a lead of 171 over Glamorgan after dismissing the visitors for 229.
But Hogan ripped out Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly and Sam Northeast in the space of eight balls.
Adam Rouse (34 not out) came in for Kent after Sam Billings' England call.
Earlier, Glamorgan slumped to 65-5 but fought back thanks to Chris Cooke (49), Craig Meschede (44) and Ruaidhri Smith (36).
Callum Haggett led the way with 3-40 as Kent's seamers made the most of helpful morning conditions, while Darren Stevens, Adam Milne and debutant Grant Stewart claimed two wickets each against Glamorgan's raw line-up.
But 36-year-old Australian Hogan, who made his first-class debut aged 28, then demolished the Kent top order as they slipped from 23-0 to 37-5, with Smith (2-17) also bowling superbly.
Rouse, drafted in in mid-match, and Stevens restored Kent's advantage before Hogan bowled the latter for 31 to help Glamorgan's chances of a manageable run-chase.