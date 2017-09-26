Sussex v Nottinghamshire: Hosts post 565 to dent visitors' promotion bid

Sussex all-rounder Chris Jordan scored his second first-class century, a career-best 147, on day two against Notts

Promotion-chasing Nottinghamshire ended day two struggling on 108-5 in reply to Sussex's mammoth total of 565 all out.

Notts, who began second in Division Two, will be promoted with five batting bonus points and a draw at Hove.

Centuries from Michael Burgess (146) and Chris Jordan (147), plus a rapid 72 from Jofra Archer, took Sussex past 500 for the third time this season.

Stuart Whittingham's 3-37 reduced Notts to 65-5, before Billy Root and Chris Read steadied things until the close.

The visitors will start day three 457 runs behind.

Both Burgess and Jordan registered career-best scores and shared a seventh-wicket stand of 189 for Sussex, who began the day 230-5.

They lost Delray Rawlins early on, but then added 333 runs for their final four wickets.

The number of points required by Notts for them to secure an immediate return to the top division will decrease if Northamptonshire do not take maximum points from their ongoing match against Leicestershire.