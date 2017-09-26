Warwickshire v Hampshire: Dom Sibley carries bat before worried visitors collapse

Fidel Edwards claimed his second five-wicket haul in three games to help bowl out Warwickshire for 188

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two): Warwickshire 188: Sibley 92*; Edwards 5-49 & 0-0 Hampshire 116: Bailey 55; Hannon-Dalby 4-29, Patel 3-19, Sidebottom 2-33 Warwickshire lead Hampshire by 72 runs Warwickshire 3 pts, Hampshire 3 pts Scorecard

Hampshire's prospects of being relegated to Division Two of the County Championship increased significantly as they collapsed against already relegated Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

On a day when rivals Somerset edged into a winning position against also threatened Middlesex, Hampshire were bowled out for 116 - a deficit of 72.

That was after earlier allowing their hosts to make 188, having been 28-5.

Bears opening batsman Dom Sibley carried his bat, making 92 not out.

Just eight balls were possible in the home side's second innings before bad light ended play for the day with no addition to the Bears' 72-run lead.

After the loss of an entire first day's play, South African Kyle Abbott quickly made up for lost time.

Spurred on by Liam Banks' early run-out, Abbott removed both home captain Jonathan Trott and his predecessor as skipper, Ian Bell, for ducks.

Barbados fast bowler Fidel Edwards then did the most damage, taking 5-49, including the final two victims in the space of five deliveries.

Sibley shared key stands of 80 for the sixth wicket with Alex Thomson (26) and 39 for the eighth wicket with Chris Wright (26).

When Hampshire batted, it did not look any easier, Ryan Sidebottom removing both openers as the visitors slumped to 13-3.

George Bailey's 46-ball half-century stemmed the tide before he was eighth out, becoming one of four victims for Ollie Hannon-Dalby on 55.

Hampshire, reprieved from relegation last season because of Durham's demotion, began the game needing 12 points to secure their Division One status.

Following Somerset's collection of only one of a possible batting points at Taunton, that target was reduced to eight.

But Hampshire claimed just three bowling points and, following their failure to pick up a single batting point, they now look like they may have to avoid defeat at Edgbaston and get the minimum extra five points from a draw to stay up.