Lancashire v Surrey: Steven Croft hits 115 but Surrey regain lead

Steven Croft
Lancashire captain Steven Croft hit 17 fours on the way to his 115
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two):
Surrey 201-8 dec & 79-0: Stoneman 44, Burns 27
Lancashire 268: Croft 115; Clarke 3-29, Batty 3-70
Surrey lead by 12 runs
Lancashire 4 pts, Surrey 4 pts
Scorecard

A fine opening stand from Mark Stoneman and Rory Burns helped Surrey regain the lead against Lancashire, for whom captain Steven Croft scored a century.

Resuming on 17-0 and trailing by 184 runs, Rikki Clarke (3-29) took three wickets as the Red Rose slumped from 68-0 to 75-4 inside six overs.

Croft hit a 173-ball 115 to rescue their innings as they posted 268.

However, Surrey took lead again as Stoneman and Burns helped them finish the second day on 79-0, ahead by 12.

Clarke first removed Rob Jones for 15 before Alex Davies, who had scored an excellent 54, was caught by Stoneman off the veteran seamer.

Gareth Batty (3-70) took a further three wickets as Lancashire struggled to open a sizeable lead against Surrey, with sides battling for second place in Division One.

Looking to overhaul a 67-run lead at the end of Lancashire's first innings, Stoneman and Burns - who passed 1,000 Championship runs this season - hit nine boundaries between them as they moved narrowly ahead going into day three.

It was a busy day for the hosts, who announced that Andrew Flintoff would join their board and Paul Allott would join as director of cricket, along with the signings of Keaton Jennings and Graham Onions from Durham and the departure of Kyle Jarvis, who is heading back to his native Zimbabwe.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired