Essex v Yorkshire: Hosts edge closer to unbeaten Championship season

New Zealand seamer Neil Wagner began the season with Essex and returned for their final three Championship games

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day two): Essex 227 & 134-2: Lawrence 75*, Browne 53* Yorkshire 111: Wagner 3-21, Porter 3-29, Harmer 3-36 Essex lead Yorkshire by 250 runs Essex 4 pts, Yorkshire 3 pts Scorecard

Champions Essex are on the verge of ending the season unbeaten after earning a first-innings lead of 116 against Yorkshire at Chelmsford.

Yorkshire, whose survival in Division One was assured on the first day, collapsed to 111 all out in 45.1 overs replying to Essex's 227 all out.

Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer and Neil Wagner took three wickets apiece.

The hosts reached 134-2 at the close, leading by 250, with Dan Lawrence and Nick Browne making unbeaten fifties.

Lawrence (75 not out) made a second-innings hundred in Essex's win over Hampshire in their previous outing and he led his side's recovery after Jack Brooks had dismissed Varun Chopra and Ravi Bopara to leave the home team 6-2.

Should Essex avoid defeat in this match, they will be the second successive team to win the County Championship title without losing a game.

Middlesex, the 2016 champions, won six and drew 10 of their 16 matches last season, while Essex had nine wins and four draws from their 13 games before their final fixture of 2017.