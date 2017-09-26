Somerset v Middlesex: Hosts take a step away from the drop with a 253-run lead

James Hildreth is Somerset's second-highest scorer with 729 runs in Division One this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day two): Somerset 236 & 159-3: Hildreth 82*, Abell 34* Middlesex 142: Stirling 41, Malan 38; Leach 4-54, Overton 3-7 Somerset lead Middlesex by 253 runs Somerset 5 pts, Middlesex 3 pts Scorecard

Somerset took a big step towards avoiding relegation from Division One as they dominated day two at Taunton, taking a 253-run lead over Middlesex.

The hosts, who need to win to have a chance of avoiding the drop, dismissed Middlesex for 142, with Jack Leach (4-54) and Craig Overton (3-7) starring.

James Hildreth (82 not out) put on 100 with Tom Abell (34 not out) as Somerset recovered to reach 159-3.

Should Middlesex lose they will go down if Hampshire beat Warwickshire.

Middlesex began the day on 18-3 knowing that if they could reach 250 within the first 110 overs they would take the two batting bonus points they needed to reach 148 points - one point more than Somerset, on 127, could reach with a 20-point win.

But any thought of reaching that target evaporated quickly as off-spinner Dom Bess had Adam Voges caught and then ran out John Simpson to leave the visitors reeling on 22-5.

Dawid Malan (38) and Paul Stirling (41) stalled Somerset's advances, but both fell to the left-arm spin of Leach, before tail-end contributions from James Harris (19) and Tim Murtagh (14) got them to 142 - a first innings deficit of 94.

Somerset initially faltered in their second innings, with Ed Byrom and George Bartlett falling for single figures, but Hildreth's brilliant innings and Abell's resolve saw them reach a commanding lead.

Middlesex's hopes may now lie at Edgbaston, where they need already-relegated Warwickshire to beat sixth-placed Hampshire to relegate them instead.