Tymal Mills: Fast bowler joins Big Bash side Hobart Hurricanes on two-year deal

Tymal Mills was bought for £1.4m by Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore in March

England and Sussex fast bowler Tymal Mills has joined Big Bash side Hobart Hurricanes on a two-year contract.

Mills, 25, has previously played for Brisbane Heat and has four T20 international caps for England.

Primarily a T20 specialist because of a back problem, he plays for Sussex in the T20 Blast, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Quetta Gladiators.

"I was really pleased when my agent said the Hurricanes were interested in me," he told the Hurricanes' website.

"I want to make it a long-lasting relationship, so I'm really pleased to sign on for a couple of seasons."

His move to the Big Bash, which will run from 19 December to 4 February 2018, is subject to a 'No Objection Certificate' being issued by the ECB.