Sussex v Nottinghamshire: Hosts fight back against promotion hopefuls

Delray Rawlins
Delray Rawlins scored his first half-century of the season for Sussex
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day one):
Sussex: 230-5: Burgess 67*, Rawlins 55*; Mullaney 3-37
Notts: Yet to bat
Sussex lead Notts by 230 runs
Sussex 1 pt, Notts 1 pt
Scorecard

Half-centuries from Delray Rawlins and Michael Burgess rescued Sussex on day one against Nottinghamshire.

Notts, who needed a maximum of 12 points going into this game to secure promotion back to Division One, reduced the hosts to 52-3 after opting to bowl.

Luke Wells (46) and Chris Nash (19) put on 48, but Steven Mullaney (3-37) helped restrict Sussex to 107-5 at tea,

Rawlins (55 not out) and Burgess (67 not out) saw Sussex through to close on 230-5 with an unbroken stand of 123.

