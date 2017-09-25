Leicestershire v Northants: Day one washed out at Grace Road

Northants trail first-placed Worcestershire by 19 points and Nottinghamshire, in second, by 13 points

Leicestershire's County Championship match with Northamptonshire was abandoned without a ball bowled on day one because of a wet outfield.

Umpires Nick Cook and Paul Baldwin called stumps at 15:30 BST after persistent rain at Grace Road.

The abandonment is a blow to third-placed Northants, who must beat the Foxes to have any chance of achieving promotion from Division Two.

Leicestershire are bottom and without a win in 13 Championship matches in 2017.